Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 954 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after acquiring an additional 126,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

