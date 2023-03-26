Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

