Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Innospec stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $116.00.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
