Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $35.02 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.