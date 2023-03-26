Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

TNL opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

