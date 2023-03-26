Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

