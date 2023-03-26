Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 804,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $28.25 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.