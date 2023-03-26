Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.48.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

