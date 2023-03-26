Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Trimmed by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $164.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

