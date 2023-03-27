11,109 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

PBH stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

