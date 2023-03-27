120,655 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,000. Chevron comprises about 4.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $156.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.