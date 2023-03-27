13,552 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Acushnet by 840.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acushnet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.46 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

