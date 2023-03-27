15,258 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

