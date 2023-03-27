17,340 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $6,436,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,954,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SH opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

