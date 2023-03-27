1,795 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE LVS opened at $54.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

