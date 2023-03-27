20,203 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH opened at $30.60 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $12,488,955. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

