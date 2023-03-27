228,866 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $124.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day moving average is $129.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

