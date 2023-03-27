2,376 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $314.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.