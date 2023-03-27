240 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

