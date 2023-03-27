2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for 2seventy bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $9.24 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,098.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at $825,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $39,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,136.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $211,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 371.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

