36,039 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sonos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.40, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

