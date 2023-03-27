4,406 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,890,000 after buying an additional 179,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 225.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 129,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14,221.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,144,000 after buying an additional 123,871 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $147.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.15.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

