45,219 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

