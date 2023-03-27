456 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $647.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.55. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Argus increased their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.