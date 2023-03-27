5,700 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 345,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $138.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

