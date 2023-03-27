89bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for 89bio in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 69.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in 89bio by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $13,043,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

