9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

