955 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $217.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

