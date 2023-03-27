9,839 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Greif by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Greif by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.
Greif Stock Performance
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Greif Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,549 shares of company stock valued at $902,873 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
