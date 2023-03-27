a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AKA opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

