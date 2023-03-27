a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.19.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
In other news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AKA opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.86.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
