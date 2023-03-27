Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

ACN stock opened at $272.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average of $274.10. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.