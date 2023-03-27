Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 45.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

