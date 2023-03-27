Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

