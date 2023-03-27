AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 578 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

