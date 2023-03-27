AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 77 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $432.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.11.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

