AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

