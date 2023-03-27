AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $268.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

