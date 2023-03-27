AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,932 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $93.73 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

