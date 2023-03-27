Advocate Group LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.06 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

