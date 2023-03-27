Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

AEZS stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.