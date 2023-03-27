Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AEZS stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43.
