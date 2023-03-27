Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

