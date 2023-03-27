Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $131.96 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.