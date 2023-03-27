Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,034.94 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,034.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton bought 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

