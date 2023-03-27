Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $913.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.

Insider Activity at Albireo Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 463,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,828 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.