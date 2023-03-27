Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 86,598 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alcoa by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alcoa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,109 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

