Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.