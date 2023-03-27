Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 220,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 212,718 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $127.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $181.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.83.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

