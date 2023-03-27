Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

