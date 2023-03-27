Allworth Financial LP Has $165,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 620.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 124,099 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,297,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $313.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

