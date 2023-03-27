Allworth Financial LP Has $204,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock opened at $179.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.53) to GBX 5,100 ($62.63) in a report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.89) to GBX 3,600 ($44.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

